Landman season 2: Major sign at renewal ahead?

We’ll be honest here in stating that at this point, we certainly expected a Landman season 2 renewal to be announced at Paramount+. After all, the first season of the Billy Bob Thornton series was an overwhelming success, and we know that the show is meant to be going into production around now for another chapter.

Now that we’ve said all of this, let’s just go ahead and say that there is a hopeful sign that the next batch of episodes is a foregone conclusion, even if it has not been confirmed in some official capacity.

According to a report from the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, the show is already hunting down TCU students for background actor work, a pretty definitive sign that more is coming. The only reason we can think of regarding the lack of a renewal is that for some reason, these Taylor Sheridan shows don’t make a big deal about announcing these in advance. They often just happen, the show comes back, and there is no real need for fanfare this time of year.

Ultimately, the time that Paramount+ will really need to get the promotional wheels in motion for the new season is moving into a month or two before Landman actually premieres season 2 — which we hope is going to be later this year. There is no confirmation it will happen in 2025 at all, but something that this streaming service has tried to do already is make sure that they can make their series into somewhat-annual events if at all possible.

As for what the future could hold story-wise…

The one thing we’ll say is that based on what happened in season 1, there is a chance that you are going to be seeing Demi Moore have a much larger role — or so we hope.

What do you most want to see moving into a possible Landman season 2?

