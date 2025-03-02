Landman season 2 renewal: A March 2025 update

Is there a reasonably good chance that more news on Landman season 2 will be revealed between now and the end of March?

Well, let’s just start off here by noting that with some super-successful shows, you would probably have heard of an official renewal by now. Yet, both Paramount+ and also the greater Taylor Sheridan universe do tend to things a little bit differently. All signs suggest that another season is actually going to be entering production shortly, and you could be hearing about a renewal at the same exact time.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get other TV reactions and reviews!

Without further ado, let’s just spell out the situation for this show in particular in simple terms: It’s a slam-dunk to come back. There is virtually nothing to worry about. We are speaking here about one of the most popular streaming series of 2024, and we certainly think it was really profitable proportional to its budget.

At this point, we do tend to think the larger question is whether or not more Landman will be ready to go before 2025 is over and to that, we say that there’s a reasonably good chance. This is not a show Paramount is going to want to wait on if at all possible. The faster that they can get more done while retaining quality, the better. They likely see it as an advantage that they can have shows on the air with an annual rollout, as this is something that Netflix, Prime Video, and some of the competitors out there are not able to do with the same frequency. You need to strike while the iron is hot, even if the second season is clearly going to be down one big-name star following the end of the first season’s finale.

Related – Go ahead and see some other discussion now on Landman and what the future holds

What are you the most excited to see moving into Landman season 2 when it arrives?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back here for other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







