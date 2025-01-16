Landman season 2 premiere date: Is 2025 possible at all?

Mere days away from the Landman season 1 finale, we do actually think here is value in looking at season 2 premiere dates. Why is it tied to? Well, let’s just make it rather simple: Something that Paramount+ is trying to do in order to get a leg up on the competition.

Take a look at what is going on over at Prime Video or Netflix — one of the common criticisms that these two services have is that there are these extremely long hiatuses between seasons. While there are often legitimate reasons for it, at times it may also not be helpful to maintaining consistent viewers. Paramount and Taylor Sheridan, meanwhile, have figured out a better model that seemingly involves some pretty fast turnaround times for some of these properties. This is why there is a good chance that season 2 of the Billy Bob Thornton show could premiere later this year.

After all, consider this: While a season 2 has not technically been greenlit, it is all but a sure thing. Production may also begin before the end of winter, which would make sense given that it would allow the cast and crew to shoot before it gets too egregiously hot in Texas. This is the sort of show that tends to take a few months to film, and that could easily leave the door open for a premiere date again in the fall.

Last year, we know that some of Sheridan’s shows aired later than expected for a number of reasons, with the industry strikes of 2023 being a pretty major factor in everything. There is no real reason to think that we are going to be moving along the same trajectory with all of it now.

