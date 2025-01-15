Landman season 2: Jon Hamm on Demi Moore’s presence

One of the most baffling things about Landman season 1 has to do almost square with Demi Moore’s total screen time. After all, the actress was famous enough to be on the poster and yet, she received a fraction of the screen time of a lot of the other regulars.

Now, it has been made clear in some interviews that this is going to change moving forward — and it especially could when you consider the career resurgence the actress is having due to The Substance. For the sake of this article, we are getting a little bit of a larger peek behind the curtain thanks to someone who knows the situation well in Jon Hamm.

Speaking to USA Today, Hamm (whose character of Monty died during the season 1 finale) noted that from the start, there was some sort of plan between co-creator Taylor Sheridan and Moore when it comes to the story:

“It’s pretty cool that Taylor said to [Demi], ‘Trust me, I’m going to take care of you. This will be worth your while.’ To say the least … Cami’s got so much room to grow and show who she really is. It’s going to be fascinating to watch.”

Hamm also does note (unsurprisingly) in the interview that he shot the entirety of the first season in around six weeks between projects; his lack of availability and scheduling are among the reasons why he only signed on to do a single season from the start. This show is still great publicity for what he has coming up next, which includes a starring role on Your Friends and Neighbors, a series on Apple TV+ that has been renewed already for a season 2.

