Why is Jon Hamm leaving Landman, Monty after season 1 finale?

Following the Landman season 1 finale on Paramount+ this past weekend, it certainly makes sense to wonder about Monty’s death. Is he really did? Are the producers going to try and find a way to bring back Jon Hamm to the show?

Well, here is the simplest answer that we can give regarding all of that at the moment: Hamm is 100% gone. Not only that, but it was the plan seemingly from the start for this to be a one-season gig. Monty’s death does potentially set up a bigger role for Demi Moore as Cami in season 2, but we will have to wait and see on that.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Hamm explained why he joined the show, but also the reason why we are not going to be seeing more of him:

… Part of it is that my other commitments don’t really allow me to be a series regular on another show. I’m very happy that they asked me to do this, but I’ll tell you exactly what it was [that made me sign on] — it was the ability to work with Taylor [Sheridan] and Billy Bob [Thornton]. Those are guys whose careers I’ve been really paying attention to. They’re just working at the top of their game. I knew the show was going to be good; I didn’t know it was really going to spark in the culture the way it has, and that part of it is even better. It’s always fun to be a part of the conversation when you’re in something that people really respond to. I’ve had that on a couple of occasions.

Remember here that in addition to Landman, Hamm is starring in Your Friends and Neighbors coming up on Apple TV+ later this year. There is also a chance that he could be back in some capacity on The Morning Show for its upcoming season.

