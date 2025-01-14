Landman season 2 filming: When could it kick off?

For everyone out there eager to see Landman season 2 arrive, know this: It is not 100% a sure thing, but it feels like a foregone conclusion. When you consider just how immensely popular the Paramount+ show has proven to be over the past several weeks, the streaming service would most likely want to get things going sooner rather than later.

Ultimately, the more that we hear about the show’s future plans, it also feels like the powers-that-be may need to actually move things forward at a quick pace. If they don’t, then you also run the risk of the story not being set up in time for production.

As Billy Bob Thornton himself confirmed not too long ago to Entertainment Weekly, production for another batch of episodes could actually kick off as early as next month:

“I understand that if we’re going to do that, season 2, that it’s going to be sometime around February, March, somewhere in there … I mean, we’ll see. It just depends on how the chips may fall, you never know in this business. But if we do it, I think [we’re] going to try to do it around that.”

One of the reasons why filming would be so soon here is that Paramount+ clearly wants to ensure that there are not some super-long gaps that exist between seasons. After all, one of the issues with some of the shows that air on Netflix and Prime Video is that there is a really long gap between seasons — the last thing that you would want here is to make it so that momentum is shot, or that viewers forget about the story to a certain degree.

Is Landman polarizing? Without question, but the viewers who love it seem to be more than invested in sticking around.

Do you think that a Landman season 2 renewal is pretty darn imminent?

