Landman season 2: What does Ali Larter want?

We know that a Landman season 2 is more than likely coming to Paramount+ following the finale, so you don’t have to worry about that. The question more so is when the series will be back for more … let alone, of course, what the story is.

We have had a chance to check out the show over the course of the past few months alongside most of you, and there are some clear takeaways. A lot of the storylines with Tommy around the oil rigs are interesting and exciting, but then the tone drastically challenges when Billy Bob Thornton’s character is around Angela (Ali Larter). All of her scenes are deeply polarizing for a number of reasons, and given that this is a Taylor Sheridan show, this is almost sure not to change.

Personally, we do not expect that Angela is going to be going anywhere and speaking to Elle, Larter had the following to say about where she expects the story to go from here:

I love the relationship between Tommy and Angela. I’ll take more scenes where we are in bed together, where we’re really talking. I think that connection—that unlikely love story—is something really interesting. We’re going to see, as the [next] season unfolds, that Angela’s going to be in a different place in her life again. I think that her priorities have changed, so you’ll see some of that unfolding.

There is almost certainly never going to be a dull moment between Angela and Tommy, but they each likely have to brace for some substantial movements in their relationship at this point. Remember that with Monty’s death, Tommy is going to take on further responsibility and there is sure to be a lot of highs and lows that come as a result of that.

