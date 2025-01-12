Landman season 1 finale: Did Monty die? EP on Demi Moore future

Mere hours after the season 1 finale of Landman, it does feel good to have some sort of confirmation on one key subject: Whether or not Monty is dead or alive.

In the final moments of the finale, you can see Jon Hamm’s character flatline in the hospital while surrounded by wife Cami (Demi Moore) and his family. It appeared like he was gone in that moment and yet, we know that TV shows do like their miracles and/or random surprises. The last thing that we wanted to do is make any assumptions.

With all of this being said, it does now appear certain that Monty is gone. Speaking to TV Insider, show co-creator Christian Wallace had the following to say about him, while also noting that Demi Moore would likely have a larger role in a potential season 2:

I think Demi’s character in this first season was kind of playing a little bit of second fiddle to Monty, at least in his role as the president of M-Tex Oil. He’s the one that’s calling the shots and has to make these big decisions, and so he’s really the one that’s thrust in the fire and is honestly kind of trying to shield his family from the stress that he’s experiencing, which ultimately plays a role in his demise. And Cami is aware but is not involved in the daily ongoings of M-Tex. And so his passing is kind of an incredible opportunity for Cami to play a bigger role in this world.

With Monty’s death, Tommy will have more responsibility in the company, but so could a number of other people. Cami is for sure one, but Rebecca is another. Things may somehow get even more complicated as we move forward.

