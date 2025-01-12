Landman season 1 finale: Who is Andy Garcia playing?

This weekend brought the Landman season 1 finale to Paramount+ and within that, gave us an answer to a key question: Who is Andy Garcia playing on the show?

Now, we have known for a longtime that the legendary actor would be appearing on the Billy Bob Thornton series at some point. Yet, they really saved his appearance for the final moments of the episode, where we saw Tommy Norris rescued by his character of Gallino.

Who is this guy? Well, we do not want to sit here and say that Garcia’s character is automatically a friend just because he helped out Tommy in a precarious moment. This is someone who is clearly some sort of cartel boss who envisions a different sort of future with M-Tex than some other criminals. He may feel like working alongside them could be more effective than engaging in constant violence, but it remains to be seen if that is actually the case. Tommy is almost certainly going to have some hesitations with moving forward in this direction, not that this is all that much of a surprise. Seeing how some of this plays out will of course be interesting moving forward.

Is season 2 official?

Not so much, but at the same time we do tend to think there is a good chance of it. Given how successful the first of Landman was, it is more or less a slam dunk and it comes down mostly to whenever the folks at the aforementioned streaming service want to announce it. As of right now, it feels clear that Garcia will have a significant role. (We tend to think that some other actors will also want to be a part of this.)

