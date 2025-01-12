Is Jon Hamm leaving Landman after finale? Is Monty dead?

Is Jon Hamm leaving Landman following the events of the season 1 finale? We entered this episode with a ton of questions. After all, Monty’s fate came into question even before the episode kicked off.

First and foremost, the start of the finale made it clear exactly what was going on with the character, as it turned out that he needed a heart transplant. While the character was incapacitated, Tommy found himself in a position where he had to lead the company for a temporary amount of time. There were a lot of legal stipulations that needed to be worked out, at least in theory. The characters had to act like he was gone, but still hoped that he would find a way to pull through.

Following that bit of news at the start of the finale, show really took its time delivering anything that came across as new related to Monty’s future and when they did, it was the whole family at his bedside while something was told to Cami. Their facial expressions seemed to be ones of despair, and we do think it is fair to assume that we are meant to leave the season feeling pessimistic about the future. Could Taylor Sheridan still pull some miracle? Sure, but that is something that can be talked about further down the road.

For now, what we know is that Hamm is an extremely busy actor and moving forward, he has an Apple TV+ show in Your Friends and Neighbors that has already been picked up for a season 2. That is going to make his schedule super-busy down the road, and it also could make it hard for him to return to Landman. (We almost do wonder if the finale was shot with the producers uncertain as to Hamm’s future availability.)

Even though there is no definite answer at present, it does feel like we should make the same assumptions for Jon’s future as Monty’s family is now making about him.

