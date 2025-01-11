Landman season 2 premiere date hopes over at Paramount+

As we look towards a potential Landman season 2 at Paramount+, why not have a conversation here about a premiere date?

Well, the first thing that we should just assume here is Taylor Sheridan and much of the cast / crew are going to be diving into the next season of the show sooner rather than later, and for good reason. The first season has proven itself to be one of the biggest hits he’s had beyond Yellowstone, even in spite of some divided reactions. Billy Bob Thornton has received a Golden Globe nomination for playing Tommy already, and we do think that there are people out there still catching up on it.

So when could a second season premiere? Well, one of the great things about a show like Landman, and really the entirety of the Taylor Sheridan umbrella, is that they operate under pretty tight post-production windows. We are going to see things moving potentially in a direction where season 2 could be ready later this year and if not, early 2026. There is no reason why that could not happen in a post-strike universe.

Ultimately, if you are Paramount+ then you probably are eager to get a second season as soon as possible. After all, this is what helps to make you stand out from the likes of Netflix and Amazon, where there are a lot of shows that only tend to come up every couple of years. It goes without saying, but absolutely we would like to see more of this show a little bit earlier than that.

One other thing we’re curious about long-term here is simply this: Will the success of season 1 mean more people are eager to join the second season? Let’s just say there is a good chance.

What do you most want to see moving into a Landman season 2?

