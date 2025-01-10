Landman season 1 episode 10 (finale): Co-creator on cartel plotline

Ahead of the Landman season 1 finale on Paramount+ this weekend, what better time is there to tackle some burning questions?

Well, we know that one of the biggest ones that has been out there about the Billy Bob Thornton series comes down to the issue of accuracy — to be more specific, whether or not a company like M-Tex would really be dealing with a cartel out of all things. You saw this play a big part in the premiere with Tommy, and it is such a threat now that the National Guard has been called in!

So what is accurate here and what isn’t? Well, to break some of that down further, why not turn to co-creator Christian Wallace, whose podcast Boomtown helped to inspire the show? Speaking to Deadline, he discusses that there are at least parts of this story that are plausible within what happens in these communities:

I didn’t address the cartel issues very much in the podcast, but it is a real issue as far as the drug trafficking through that region. There’s oil theft, there’s equipment theft. It is kind of the wild west in certain ways out there. And so that part is accurate. The relationship between the cartel and [the fictitious oil business] M-Tex is fictional, but I suppose it’s in the realm of possibility.

Now, is “the realm of possibility” going to be good enough for some people? The truth here is that Landman is going to stretch normalcy in about every direction possible. There are multiple characters who are insanely believable and over-the-top and by virtue of that, the real question the show makes you wonder is how much all of that matters if you are entertained. Based on the way in which much of the country talks about the show, it seems like a season 2 is a sure thing.

