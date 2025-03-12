Love is Blind season 9: The hope for ‘nice men’

As we prepare to see Love is Blind season 9 and beyond on Netflix, is there a specific archetype that the producers are hoping to fill? Let’s just say that the answer to this is a little bit complicated.

After all, consider some of the following here for a moment — relationships can be hard to predict. Who would have thought after the first six episodes that Taylor and Daniel would be the only couple to get married, let alone still be together? This is why it is so important to let the process play out.

Unfortunately, the bad news about this season in general is that by letting said process play out, we have also been left with a number of things that are unsatisfying — namely, a lot of unlikable guys. Sure, you have Daniel in the win column, but the reunion was especially unkind to Joey and this is after we saw some not-so-appealing things about Ben and Devin both in the final episode. Before that, David proved to be one of the most frustrating guys in quite some time over his inability to not see a great partner right in front of him.

Speaking to Rolling Stone, executive producer Ally Simpson noted that the producers are actively looking for “nice guys” moving forward, but admit that there are challenging that come with casting them:

“If you look at the husbands who come from the show, it’s the really nice guys who it works out for … We just need nice men. Sometimes I feel like social media is scaring some nice guys off, so we’ve enlisted the help of some former participants who are big fans and they’ll sometimes get on (the phone) with people before they come (on the show) and answer questions about what’s it’s really like and they’ll put them at ease.”

Of course, we understand there are legitimate fears that come with being on TV and looking silly. However, you can easily just come on and not do anything to make yourself look terrible. It is possible!

