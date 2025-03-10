Love is Blind season 9 to be set in Denver

If you wanted another reason to be eager already for Love is Blind season 9, why not say something more now when it comes to setting?

Last night during the Minnesota reunion, it was officially unveiled that the next edition of the Netflix dating show is going to be focused on Denver! That means another chance to see some relationships play out in another part of the country, and what is intriguing mostly here is that this is a place where we have seen some population growth and we hope that it leads to an interesting and diverse group of people.

Of course, the irony with all of this is that even though Love is Blind is featuring Denver-based contestants, that does not mean that the Pods are going to be there. In due time, though, the contestants and couples will all be back in their hometown, trying to see if their relationships will work in the real world.

We do still think that the location-based seasons are one of the really smart things that this show does, mostly because it represents the producers really trying to do what they can to give some of these couples a fighting chance to make it work without all the burdens of traveling to various cities. In the end, though, the success of the experiment is really just about some of the people who are involved. You want contestants who are likable and looking for love; it is inevitable that fame will be a motivator for some people, mostly because that is always the case for a show like this.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

