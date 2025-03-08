Love Is Blind season 9 premiere date hopes on Netflix

Given that tonight serves as the proper end for Love Is Blind season 8, why not go ahead and look towards a season 9 on Netflix? There is so much more coming for the reality dating show, but it may require some patience to get there.

First and foremost, we should state that technically, this is a series that has already been renewed through season 9! You do not have to worry about the long-term future and instead, you simply have to think about where the next season will be set, let alone the contestants we are going to see on-screen.

As of right now, the streaming service has not formally announced all that much, but we do think that they will still adhere to the same central tenets that we saw in season 8. More than likely, we are going to see a new setting that serves as a central hub for a lot of the singles. From there, you’ll get the Pods and then chances to see how the relationships ebb and flow over time.

When will the premiere date be?

It feels fair to say at this point Love Is Blind will be back in either September or October. This is clearly a show that thrives on a semi-annual schedule where you get two seasons a year, and the viewership is strong enough to justify that.

If there is anything that we do hope for entering season 9, it is a diverse cast, more likable men, and hopefully some real buzzworthy conversations. After all, season 8 did face criticism here and there for being a bit dry. Maybe that would have paid off better if there were a lot of couples together at the end.

What do you most want to see moving into Love Is Blind season 9?

When do you think it is actually going to premiere on Netflix? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! There are more updates ahead and we don’t want you missing them.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

