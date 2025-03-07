Love Is Blind season 8 episode 13: Sara talks Ben breakup

There were a number of big breakups across Love Is Blind season 8 episode 13, and the one with Ben and Sara was front and center.

So why did it happen? Honestly, we don’t think that this is something that is all that unclear. The two hide wide-ranging differences in their beliefs and in the end, it was really hard for Sara to reconcile some of those and think that they were compatible. What is a little more surprising, though, is hearing some of what Sara is saying now about things she learned after the fact.

Speaking to People Magazine, Sara claims that following the split, she heard about Ben passing out business cards of his YouTube Channel to women, and this added to a feeling that she had dating back to when he discussed with her his acting ambitions in the past:

“I was questioning if he was there for the right reasons … I don’t doubt that we had a good connection because we really did. I wouldn’t have said yes if I didn’t feel like we had a good connection. But after a while with everything happening and then the YouTube cards and then my friends telling me about their experiences with him at the U, it just didn’t add up. So there could have been [an] underlying motive there.

“In hindsight now, I’m thinking if I was going to say yes [on the wedding day] and I led him to believe or I told him I was going to say yes, I feel like honestly he would’ve said yes just because he wanted to make it farther and be a couple that comes out of this … That’s just my assumption… I wouldn’t be surprised.”

Ben will have a chance to share his side of things at the reunion this weekend but in the end, if Sara felt concerned about their future, then she was very-much right to make this decision.

