Love is Blind season 8 reunion trailer: What does Dave feel now?

On Sunday night the Love is Blind season 8 reunion is officially set to arrive on Netflix — so what more can be said about it now?

Well, for starters, it feels right to just kick things off here saying that things are going to be messy, which is often the case when it comes to this show. The relationships that we see all season are really just a small fraction of what is out there overall between these people, especially months after taping wrapped up.

If you head over to the link here, you can see the full trailer for the Love is Blind event — and here are some of our takeaways.

1. Apparently, things were even messier between Devin and Virginia than what we saw around the wedding, and there are more things that he is going to need to answer for.

2. Sara now seems to understand the TikTok video that was out there, seemingly about Ben. The two broke up in the finale, but we do think that things got worse after the fact.

3. Madison apparently has receipts of some stuff!

4. Does David actually feel like Lauren is the one who got away? He was easily the most frustrating cast member this season, largely because it felt like he had some good qualities but continued to make the wrong decision time and time again — including listening to all the people in his life versus listening to his heart.

Of course, we hope to hear some more from happy people in the reunion as well, including Daniel and Taylor. After all, they are the only couple from this season who actually got married in the end!

What are you most eager to see moving into the Love is Blind season 8 reunion now?

