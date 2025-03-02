Love is Blind season 8: Dave explains reason for Lauren breakup

Following the latest episodes of Love is Blind this weekend, it is clear that Lauren and Dave are officially no more. The two broke up after several episodes’ worth of drama, which of course culminated in Dave’s inability to get past chatter about her past.

So why couldn’t he get over the idea that she may have been with someone shortly before their time in the Pods? As you would imagine, there were a number of different reasons for it — at least in his mind.

Speaking to People Magazine, Dave claims that much of it had to do with how many people close to him knew the man at the center of the past Lauren “relationship.” Also, he indicated that a lot of his decision-making was also motivated by a possible wedding right around the corner:

“[I would have] been okay with that whole situation [if this was] an experiment to find somebody to date, find somebody that you connect with and you just want to date for a while and then see if it works … But having to explain that to — I know my sister’s a big part of it. But the reason she’s such a big part of that is because she knows the guy that Lauren had been ‘seeing,’ and she was just like, there’s just absolutely no way. And I got to the point where I was like, I’m not going to force my best friends and family members to come watch me say no at the altar when I knew that was going to be my answer based off of the information I had at that time.”

Ultimately, we do think that there are always going to be those who are angry at Dave and we get it, mostly because he was unable to get past something that seemingly happened before the show. We’re sure more quotes will come out on this, but it really does not matter.

Do you think that Dave made the right decision at all on Love is Blind?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

