Love is Blind season 8 episode 13: Will Sara, Ben get married?

As we get prepared to see Love is Blind season 8 episode 13 on Netflix, we know there are so many questions worth asking. However, we do think it is only right to start with the big cliffhanger — are we actually going to see Sara and Ben get married?

What makes this relationship so fascinating is that in a lot of ways, it feels like something that a real couple would actually go through as opposed to something strictly manufactured for reality TV. There are clear feelings present between the two of them, and we don’t think you can say anything else after watching them on-screen. So what is the problem then? That’s rather simple in its own right, as they may or may not be compatible.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more LOVE IS BLIND reviews!

As we await the wedding ceremony in episode 13, that compatibility is the question rushing through Sara’s brain. Ben’s religion is a part of it, as is whether or not she is going to be comfortable with their differences in beliefs. Some of this stuff you can get past in time, but that does not mean that it is easy. There’s also the issue of whether or not you really need to put yourself in that situation in a marriage.

For much of the past few episodes, we’ve seen Sara try to reason to herself that in a relationship, the odds are low that you are going to have everything in common with your partner. That is inherently true. However, at the same time you also still have to reckon with the idea that there could be someone out there who is more compatible than you. This is why we could see her walking away; whirlwind romances are great, but you also have to consider the notion of practicality in the real world. Now more than ever, these things are coming to a head.

Related – David talks about his friends (and his sister) being involved in his Love is Blind journey

What do you most want to see moving into Love is Blind season 8 episode 13?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, come back — there are some other updates on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







