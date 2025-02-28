Love Is Blind season 8: David on sister’s role in journey

We know that Love Is Blind season 8 has featured a number of important people on-screen — and then, you have a big off-screen presence with David’s sister.

After all, we have seen both in the Pods and outside of them at this point that she has an integral role in his life, and that she was also really apprehensive of him doing this journey in the first place. He’s clearly one of the main voices in his ear, and that has also led to some criticism from fans that David is factoring her opinion too much into his relationship with Lauren.

So why is David trusting his sister’s apparent advice so much? Speaking to Swooon, he does his best to explain it:

“We’re very close. It’s just me and her … Our mom passed away about eight years ago now, and she takes on a lot of those motherly responsibilities and things like that in my life… She just doesn’t want me to make mistakes in life.”

Meanwhile, he also responded to a lot of the criticism that is out there that is allowing either his sister or his friends to dictate the state of his relationship with Lauren:

“It’s apparently a negative or bad thing to have a good relationship with your sister and want your future spouse to get along with your family … It’s been very, very confusing.

“I was blessed with having such a great family and close friends. Not everybody has that luxury in life. It’s just been interesting to see how people can hold that against you for some reason.”

Personally, we tend to think the reason is that not a lot of people out there love the whole friends / sister role in all of this is because they haven’t spent much time with Lauren. We know that there’s been a lot of chatter about her life before the Pods, but is everyone giving her a proper chance? Heck, is David even giving her a proper chance at this point?

