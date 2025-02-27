Love Is Blind season 8 episode 10: Lauren on David conflict

As we get prepared to see Love Is Blind season 8 episode 10 on Netflix this Friday, is the David / Lauren situation front and center?

Well, at this point, it feels easy to argue so given that the entire situation is so frustrating to watch. David has struggled time and time again with where things stand for the two after learning, seemingly through other people in his life, about a guy she was seeing before the show. She has insisted it was nothing serious and yet, he continues to be stuck on it and not giving her the benefit of the doubt. Do we recognize that it can be hard to know how to feel when being influenced heavily by some other people in your life? Sure, but at a point, you have to trust in your partner, and Lauren has seemed to be both kind and extremely worthy of said trust.

Speaking via Us Weekly, Lauren went further into her point of view at the time of episode 9 / episode 10, but also reacted to how viewers feel about her storyline so far:

“I genuinely was so torn on who was in the right. I knew my truth and I was trying to understand Dave’s perspective too … You see that a lot ’cause I give him a lot of grace. But I was so in my head [that] I’m like, ‘Am I the one that’s morally wrong looking at this and I just am not seeing it?’ And it is very comforting to have the world be like, ‘No, you did nothing wrong.’ This is not a reflection of my inability to navigate a serious relationship. If anything, I think it gives me more credit that I can navigate relationships.”

We tend to think that the new few episodes could just be previewed with the following statement: If David really wants to marry Lauren, he has to get past this. If he doesn’t, the engagement could end and soon.

What do you think is going to happen with David and Lauren on Love is Blind moving forward?

