Love Is Blind season 8 episode 10 trailer: Trouble for Sara, Ben?

As we prepare to see Love Is Blind season 8 episode 10 on Netflix, there is certainly a lot to wonder regarding multiple couples. Who will make it to a wedding, and who is going to split?

If you saw the extended trailer at the end of episode 9, it does seem like multiple couples have problems that they are facing. For Virginia and Devin, the prenup storyline will pick up again. Meanwhile, David still has questions about Lauren and there is a lot to think about in terms of whether Monica is more all-in than Joey. We desperately want to see the two of them make it, though, mostly because their chemistry has been there from the start.

Now that we’ve said all of this, the question now arises as to whether or not Sara and Ben will withstand the drama of episode 9, including the allegations made on TikTok about someone who could very well be him. Also, remember that the preview showed questions regarding their future as well.

Admittedly, Sara and Ben are a pair we’ve been worried about from the very beginning, with a lot of the concern tied into seemingly some differing beliefs — or rather, indifference on Ben’s part towards some key issues. Some of that may come from a place of privilege on his end, but we’ve seen from a lot of reality TV shows in the past that this can be a difficult subject to bridge between people if they are on different pages.

Do we think that at least one Love Is Blind couple is going to make it this season? Sure, and it could be more than one. However, at the same time we also know that with the super-fast way in which these relationships have to progress, not that much can be guaranteed.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

