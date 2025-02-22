Love Is Blind season 8 episode 7: Did Daniel really follow Taylor?

Love Is Blind season 8 episode 7 this week seemingly brought an end to the whole Daniel – Taylor Instagram drama …or did it? Is there anything more than what we saw?

Based on what Taylor was able to figure out on the show this week, it does appear as though never did follow his future fiancée on social media prior to coming on the show. She had an app that tracked followers and unfollowers, and his name never came up.

With this in mind, a lot of this begs the question: Why did Taylor think that he did? Based on what she is saying now to Entertainment Weekly, it likely has to do with her potentially spotting him on the site once upon a time:

“I can still recall the mutual followers that we had from that original profile that I was picturing of his … So I do believe I had seen his profile at one time, but I never found him in my follow list. He probably came up on my explore page and I clicked on him, and that’s how I remember the things I remember. But he never followed me.”

Taylor also points out that it would’ve been easy for the two to have potentially crossed paths, especially since Minneapolis is the sort of place where there are a lot of mutual connections. That is something that we actually saw reflected elsewhere with David and Lauren, albeit in a much more depressing fashion.

With the Instagram drama finally resolved, we really do hope that things moving forward for Daniel and Taylor are positive. They do seem to have a solid relationship now that they’ve met each other’s families, but we know better than to assume anything with a show like Love is Blind, especially since there are a lot of ways in which the story can go.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

