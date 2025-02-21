Love Is Blind season 8 episode 10 preview: Who is in trouble?

For those who are not currently aware at the moment, you will have a chance to dive head-first into Love Is Blind season 8 episode 10 on Netflix in one week. Not only that, but you are getting episodes 11 and 12 to go along with it!

So what is going to be the focal point of some of these episodes? For now, we tend to think a lot of it will come down to whether or not the remaining couples can handle the tests that will continue to be thrown in their direction.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more LOVE IS BLIND reviews!

At this point, it is hard to say necessary if there is one couple who is a “top story” above the others, but we will say that a lot of our concerns have to be thrown right now in the direction of David and Lauren. Do you need a quick reminder as to why? He is struggling to get over the fact that she had some sort of relationship with a person in his extended social circle before the show, which has led to all this rumor-mongering that she entered Love Is Blind with a boyfriend — which she denies. It feels like he’s listening to a lot of the people in his life and not his fiancee, which is frustrating; yet, it often does happen. Can they get past it?

Meanwhile, at this point we will say that everything for Virginia and Devin feels a little shaky due mostly to how much the prenup has been brought up — and whatever sort of feeling he has about it. Maybe it turns out to be nothing, but it feels like it could end up being a larger issue over time. The same goes for whether or not Monica’s sister ends up causing any sort of concerns in her relationship with Joey.

We’ve seen in the previews that some weddings are seemingly going to happen here. Yet, at the same time we’ll have to wait and see if that turns out to be the case.

Related – How did the whole Daniel – Taylor conversation come about on Love Is Blind?

What do you most want to see on Love Is Blind season 8 episode 10, let alone 11 and 12?

Share in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







