Love is Blind season 8: How Daniel, Taylor discussion happened

At this point, you likely know that one of the central storylines of Love is Blind season 8 is related to Daniel and Taylor — or, to be more specific, whether or not he followed her on Instagram ahead of the season. She was immediately concerned about it after meeting him, and that led to a discussion all about whether or not it was the case. Daniel denied knowing anything about her, and now we’re waiting for what happens next.

Now, let’s get to the other interesting question of note here: How did all of this come together in the first place? After all, the meeting between the two took place out of the Pods, and was not within the typical confines of what this show is.

Well, speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Taylor herself noted that she prompted it happening thanks to a chat with producers:

“We had a meeting the day after with production [where they told everyone if] we’re going to continue to follow your journey or not, and in that meeting, I expressed these concerns that I was worried that he maybe knew what I looked like, which kind of just compromised the whole idea of the experiment for me … It was something I felt like I needed to discuss with him before I felt comfortable continuing on our journey or not. So I voiced those concerns and then the meeting was set up through production.”

In the same interview, Taylor also admits that she nearly quit the show at one point — but not because of anything romantic! Rather, she lost her voice for a stretch and felt completely powerless, given that so much of the Pod experience is based on conversation. (You can hear for a certain stretch that her voice is in fact hoarse.)

