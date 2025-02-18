Love Is Blind season 8 episode 7: Taylor on Instagram cliffhanger

As we get prepared to see Love Is Blind season 8 episode 7 later this week, a lot of eyeballs are firmly on Taylor. What is she going to do? Did Daniel really follow her on Instagram before the show, thus ruining the entire experiment?

We don’t think it is too big of a shock that Netflix and/or the producers are making a meal out of this, largely because this is the sort of stuff that they tend to do! If they find a reason to focus hard on you for whatever reason, they are almost certainly going to jump on it. This one may just be hard because we are talking about things that may or may not be true and for the time being, it is causing people to have all sorts of questions of the show’s self-proclaimed Short King in Daniel.

Speaking to Glamour following the first six episodes coming up, Taylor explained what she was thinking at the moment the thoughts crept into her head:

“The primary concern was that he knew what I looked like during the experiment … I’m guilty, too, of judging people off their looks and I’m sure that’s been done to me. I wanted that to be completely removed from this entire situation … So the thought of that very premise being compromised was terrifying to me.”

Now, with all of that being said, it does seem like Taylor had a lot of anxiety about this whole storyline being featured on the show in general:

“I’ve had a lot of anxiety about this bit of the story that happened because I thought it was going to be made into a bigger thing than it really was at the time … It was in the teaser. It was in the trailer. I knew it was going to be a part of the storyline for me, but I just feel like it’s a lot more hype than it needs to be.”

Hopefully, this is a sign that the situation revolves itself sooner rather than later. We want Daniel to be telling the truth, mostly because it seems like he does legitimately care for her and there could be a long-lasting connection here. Time will tell…

What do you think could be coming for Daniel and Taylor on Love Is Blind as we move forward?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

