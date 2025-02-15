Love is Blind season 8 episode 7 preview: Beyond the proposals…

As many of you may be aware at this point, Love is Blind season 8 will bring episodes 7-9 to you next week. What lies ahead? Well, several engaged couples are going to be flying out of the country in the hopes of seeing if their connection really works in-person. Odds are, that will be the focus — along with, of course, the conclusion of whatever is going on with Daniel and Taylor.

So what lies ahead beyond these couples? Are we going to get a focus at all on some of the people left behind in Minnesota?

Well, if you saw the preview for what lies ahead, it seems like Madison and several others could still have a role to play this season, and we are curious to see if coupling-up there is still possible. After all, the situation involving Alex, Madison, Mason, and Meg was all extremely messy in between personal rankings and various exits. It felt like Madison was all in on Alex, but he couldn’t get there because of some preconceived notion about avoidance personalities. It felt almost though something from the past was hindering his present. Meanwhile, Madison was so transfixed on Alex that things with Mason fell apart, and he was focused on her over Meg — dooming that relationship, as well.

So is there fixing any of this outside the Pods? The two we are the most curious about at present are Mason and Meg, given that there was such a natural chemistry from the conversations we saw. With Madison and Alex, however, it feels harder to imagine. The things that tripped-up Alex within the Pods are likely still there, and we can’t speak to whether or not he’s going to find any sort of personal reassurance. Madison gave him all the reassurance that she could, but that still wasn’t enough.

No matter where things go from here, we’ve seen enough Love is Blind to know that there could be messiness to come…

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

