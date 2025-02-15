Love Is Blind season 8 episode 7 preview: Will Daniel, Taylor split?

After the huge six-episode premiere today on Netflix, what can we say now when it comes to Love Is Blind season 8 episode 7?

Well, first and foremost, let’s start off here with a quick programming note: You are going to see the next three episodes of the show coming up on Friday, February 21. While scripted shows on Netflix continue to follow more of the binge-model for the entirety of the season, a lot of the reality series opt instead for this sort of binge release. We can’t say that we’re super-shocked to be where we are right now … at least in terms of how many episodes are left. We are far more shocked by what happened on the show itself.

After all, think about what happened at the end of episode 6, where Taylor confronted Daniel about a situation outside the Pods — to be specific, a situation where he may have followed her on social media briefly before the show. She claims that she remembers someone with his appearance, and has a hard time buying into the idea that he was able to have almost instantly so many things in common with her. Is this serendipity, or was it all planned?

Daniel, for the record, makes it clear that he has no recollection of doing any of this stuff, so what we have right now can be best defined as a super-messy situation.

Where do we stand?

Well, remember that we were left on a cliffhanger, so anything could still be true. Yet, the idea of Daniel being able to follow her and pre-plan for Love Is Blind just feels odd. How would he even know she was going to be on the show? The amount of coincidences this would take almost makes us feel like there’s nothing to this … but we shall see.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

