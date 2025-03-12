Brilliant Minds season 2 renewal: A March 2025 update

Is there any chance that you are going to get a Brilliant Minds season 2 renewal between now and the end of March? The demand may be there, but how much does that really matter when the ball is in NBC’s court?

First and foremost, we imagine that the primary thing worth noting right now is simply that the network has yet to finalize a decision one way or another here, even though we do tend to think that they are going to be figuring that out soon. Why wouldn’t they, all things considered?

If we were to try and take stock in where things stand at present, it would go a little bit like this — over the course of the next few weeks, it is our general sentiment that we are going to see the network look at the ratings for the first season and then compare it to the budget. Remember that they have a lot more information than we do and because of that, they can make some sort of smart decision. One other factor is how some of their other new shows have performed, whether it be Suits LA, The Hunting Party, or Grosse Point Garden Society. Only so many of these new shows do tend to come back, and the same can be said for second-year shows whether it be The Irrational or Found.

In the end, just consider us cautiously optimistic about the fact that we are going to see more Brilliant Minds on the air, though also don’t be surprised if we do not learn anything more this month. After all, technically NBC does not have to figure that out in an official capacity until May.

