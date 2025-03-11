Dexter: Resurrection season 1: The reason for big-name cast

Even though Showtime has yet to unveil much in the way of a full preview at this point for Dexter: Resurrection, one thing is still clear. This show may have one of the best casts ever assembled on-screen. Just think about some of the big names including Peter Dinklage and Uma Thurman as major cast members. Meanwhile, the likes of Krysten Ritter, Neil Patrick Harris, and Eric Stonestreet are being brought on board in some sort of arc.

So how has a show so far into its run managed to have so much success in the casting department now? Obviously, there is a financial component to it, but also something so much deeper.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more DEXTER: ORIGINAL SIN reviews!

Ultimately, what we are looking at here from Showtime’s point of view is a major investment in what they see as some sort of significant investment in the future. They want to do whatever they can in order to ensure that viewers come back to the show, especially after some polarizing “endings” in the past. They also want to get new people — this is the appeal of Dinklage, someone with a huge following thanks to Game of Thrones and some other word.

We do tend to think that another appeal for Resurrection is simply all about location. This is a show filming in New York and if you are local talent, that has to be really appealing. This is also not a Stranger Things sort of production where you are booked for a full year; we imagine that filming is going to be wrapping up this spring so that the show can actually premiere this summer.

Is there a chance more cast members end up being confirmed eventually? Let’s just say that, at least for now, that certainly feels possible.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Dexter: Resurrection right now

What are you the most excited to see moving into Dexter: Resurrection when it does premiere?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back here for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







