Dexter: Resurrection spoilers: Eric Stonestreet set as Al

Yet another big name has been set now for Dexter: Resurrection season 1, with him potentially playing a deadly role in Al.

What more can we say? Well, according to a report from Deadline, former Modern Family star Eric Stonestreet has officially been brought on board as this character, who shares midwestern roots with the actor. He is going to be appearing in at least four episodes, and will believed to be some sort of notorious serial killer.

Interestingly, Stonestreet is not the only actor who is being brought on board for a dark part like this, as we’ve also heard the same thing when it comes to Krysten Ritter. The more that we are about this, and the more we are starting to think that maybe Dexter or Harrison (who will be back for Resurrection) is going to take it upon themselves to go after some of these super-dangerous killers. Sure, that has always been a certain part of the M.O. for Michael C. Hall’s character, but is there something different now? We do not think that everything on this new show is going to be mechanically the same as what we saw in the past. After all, what would the point be there?

All signs point to Resurrection coming onto Showtime this summer, but it remains our hope that at some point leading up to that, we are going to have a great opportunity to get something more when it comes to footage. It’s a thrill to know that Dexter is still alive, but other than him living in New York City now, most other details do still remain hazy.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

