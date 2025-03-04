Dexter: Resurrection spoilers: Neil Patrick Harris to guest star

As we prepare for the launch of Dexter: Resurrection a little later this year, we now have another dose of casting news via Neil Patrick Harris!

According to a new report from Deadline, the former How I Met Your Mother star is going to guest on the Michael C. Hall – Showtime series, where he will play the role of Lowell. There is not a whole lot of other information out there about the character as of yet but given that this is a dark show about a serial killer, Neil could easily be playing a number of different dark and twisted roles.

Filming for Resurrection is currently taking place in New York City, and we know that at the moment, the show is slated to come on the air this summer. Our general hope is that more teases are going to come out in the weeks and months ahead, especially when it comes to how Dexter decided to move to the Big Apple after the events of New Blood.

Harris joins a cast that at this point also includes a number of other big names. Peter Dinklage and Uma Thurman are the two most prominent full-time cast members; meanwhile, we know that Krysten Ritter was also brought on board recently as a guest star. With this sort of roster, it 100% feels like this show has a chance to end up being a smash hit.

While we wait for this show to premiere…

Can we get some renewal news when it comes to Original Sin? It certainly feels like a show that is going to come back for more, even if we know in general where the series is heading. How much that really matters is, of course, a worthy subject of debate.

