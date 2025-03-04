Dexter: Resurrection spoilers: Will Jennifer Carpenter return?

We know that for months now, there have been questions regarding whether or not Jennifer Carpenter would be a part of Dexter: Resurrection.

Well, it seems like we have more of a formal answer to that now … even though it is probably not an answer a lot of people want. Speaking to People Magazine recently, the actress behind Debra Morgan gave a strong indication that she won’t be coming back: “I am pretty focused where I am, and I feel like I’ve completed that box. I’m proud of it … I hope that they’re having a wonderful time … And I’m so happy for the fans to have more to chew on.”

Of course, this move makes some sense given that Deb is dead in the present-day Dexter timeline. However, she did turn up in New Blood as a figment of Dexter’s imagination and it was easy to think that she could have done that again. Here is where we have to remind you, though, that there’s a difference between booking someone like Carpenter for a limited series versus a long-term show, which Resurrection seems to be. “Ghost Deb” did get a little bit of closure on New Blood, and now James Remar seems to be coming back on the show as Harry.

Beyond just Harry, Resurrection seems to have a number of other vessels for nostalgia. Beyond the obvious one here in Michael C. Hall, remember for a moment that David Zayas is also coming back as Angel Batista. Meanwhile, Jack Alcott will be reprising his New Blood role of Harrison, polarizing as that character may be to a number of people out there.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

