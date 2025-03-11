Elsbeth season 2 episode 15 spoilers: ‘I See … Murder’ details

Out of all the episodes of Elsbeth season 2 we’ve had a chance to see so far this season, it feels like “I See … Murder” has great potential to be a blast. Not only do you have Tracey Ullman playing a prominent guest-star role, but the entire story feels like it is going to be a perfect mirror to a lot of lighthearted procedurals out there. After all, you’ve got the cheeky title mentioned above, and then also psychics as a major focus!

After all, remember that two separate shows in The Mentalist and Psych utilized psychics to some degree for the sake of entertainment. You have to know that the Carrie Preston series is going to have a good time with all of this material…

If you look below, you can see the full Elsbeth season 2 episode 15 synopsis with more insight on what is to come:

“I See … Murder” – Elsbeth matches wits with a professional psychic (Tracey Ullman) after the stepson of one of her wealthy clients is found murdered in Central Park. Meanwhile, Kaya’s dreams of becoming a detective may come true, on the CBS Original series ELSBETH, Thursday, March 13 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Of course it would be fun to get a little bit further into some long-term stories within this hour but at the same time, we hardly think that is required for a show like this. The goal here by and large is to have a great time, and we do tend to think that they are working in order to ensure you get some laughs and escapism.

