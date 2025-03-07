Elsbeth season 2 episode 15: Tracey Ullman to guest star!

As we get ourselves prepared to see Elsbeth season 2 episode 15 on CBS next week, what stories are poised to stand out here?

Well, no matter what direction the story takes for the Carrie Preston series, one thing very much remains the same. This is a story that is almost always going to bring you a mystery and at the same, some sort of big name guest stars!

For the sake of this particular story, the guest star that we are talking about here is none other than Tracey Ullman, who we tend to think is going to have a pretty fascinating role as a psychic. To be specific, when her character was first announced weeks ago by Deadline, here is how it was described:

[Ullman is] Marilyn, a professional psychic with elite Manhattan clients who won’t make a move without consulting her first. When the stepson of one of her wealthy clients is murdered, Elsbeth must match wits with a woman whose supernatural gifts usually keep her one step ahead.

At this point, it almost certainly feels like we are going to be seeing a character here who knows how to surprise the people in her life, and she could be one of the more difficult potential opponents Elsbeth has encountered. Given Ullman’s talents, we tend to think that we are going to have a chance to see a lot of humor in this episode, but a humdinger of a case mixed in here at the same exact time.

Just in case you need a reminder…

There is a season 3 coming for the show! With that, we have a unique opportunity to both celebrate what is in front of us and at the same time, also still look further ahead. Knowing that there is a future for the show does remove some of the pressure.

