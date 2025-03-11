Matlock season 1 episode 15 spoilers: New ‘Game Face’ details

As many of you may know at this point Matlock season 1 episode 15 is airing on CBS in a matter of days, and we are also entering this batch of episodes in a strange spot.

After all, what lies ahead here can be characterized by another intense case, but also a great deal of distrust. For most of the past several weeks, we know that Matty wanted to see the best in Olympia and think that she could not be connected at all to what transpired with her daughter in the past. However, recent events have changed that. She now has to wonder whether she can truly buy into her now as innocent, and the promo last week for what’s next showed that Kathy Bates’ character may not be able to keep all of her feelings to herself.

To get some more insight right now on what lies ahead, go ahead and check out the full Matlock season 1 episode 15 synopsis:

“Game Face” – Olympia’s partnership dream hangs in the balance as she and her team race against the clock to get a dangerous drink off the market, on MATLOCK, Thursday, March 13 (9:01-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

As some of you may know…

There are only a small handful of episodes left this season! Because of that, there are a handful of super-specific things we’re left to think about, and that includes whether or not Matty will get answers, but also whether or not she gets exposed. We at least feel like something is going to happen that makes season 2 fundamentally different from what we have seen in the past…

