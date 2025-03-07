Matlock season 1 episode 15 promo: Does Matty trust Olympia?

As you get prepared to see Matlock season 1 episode 15 on CBS next week, it does feel like there are some fractures forming. In particular, is the relationship between Matty and Olympia damaged for good?

If there is one thing that we will say here first and foremost, it is that we certainly want things to be okay for the two if at all possible! Of course, we say that hoping that we’re not being set up for a situation in which Olympia ends up being the Big Bad, mostly because that is going to be such a hard pill to swallow. Yet, Matty has grown suspicious of her once more, and there is a reason why she is back on the board.

Based on the promo we’ve seen already for what lies ahead, is there a chance that Olympia is going to know things are getting testy between the two of them? It certainly feels that way and as hard as it may be to digest, it is something that we have to prepare for at this point!

After all, another thing to remember here is that Matlock is not a show with some 22-episode order. We are going to see 18 featuring Kathy Bates and the cast, which means that in the next few installments, there are going to be at least some answers coming! We are not 100% sure that we are going to see every loose end wrapped up but at the same time, some could be — and it would not be a shock if there is a cliffhanger in some shape or form. After all, we know that there is going to be a season 2 coming so that is not something that you have to worry about here at all.

