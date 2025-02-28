Matlock season 1 episode 14 spoilers: ‘Game Day’ is here

Next week on CBS, you are going to have an opportunity to see Matlock season 1 episode 14 — so what will the story be?

Well, just based on the title alone here in “Game Day,” we tend to think that you can draw an easy parallel from the end of tonight’s installment to whatever is next. The show is clearly tying episodes together and trying to be ambitious every step of the way. This story seems to be about building a jury, which will most likely turn out to be more complicated than anyone thought possible.

If you are going to get some more insight all about what is ahead, go ahead and check out the full Matlock season 1 episode 14 synopsis below:

“Game Day” – Olympia hires an outside party to select jurors rather than using Shae, putting the case at risk, on MATLOCK, Thursday, March 6 (9:01-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

As for whether or not the case continues beyond this episode, we will have to wait and see; yet, here is where we will remind you that the Kathy Bates drama has an eighteen-episode season and over the weeks to come, it does feel fair to assume that everything is only going to become that much more intense. We are ready to see some things become more difficult for Matty as she tries to keep living in two different worlds. There is no doubting her skill. However, it is clear that she underestimated just how difficult it would be for her to build relationships with people while investigating them secretly at the same exact time.

