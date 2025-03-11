Severance season 2 finale spoilers: Another huge twist ahead?

We do not think that we really need to tell you that the Severance season 2 finale is going to contain a few major twists. After all, isn’t that baked into the fabric of the show to a certain extent? Given that the first season concluded in an extremely jaw-dropping fashion, we tend to think that the second season needs to do something similar.

Also, remember that the buildup to it at this point has been pretty darn severe already. Is there any way that out can top that, or get yourself close to it?

Well, here is at least some of what we can say on the subject now. Speaking in a new interview now with Screen Rant, director Uta Briesewitz noted that the final episode “will blow your mind.” Sure, that’s not too much of a tease but at the same time, what more know do you need to know to get excited here? The most important thing is that you answer at least a few things, while also getting people excited about what the future will look like.

Now, here is where we will remind you that there is already a lot of writing work being done on a Severance season 3, even though the show has not been renewed officially yet at Apple TV+. That is a foregone conclusion and to us personally, it would not come as some sort of huge shock if we end up seeing two different seasons ordered at once, or that season 4 is the final one. Sure, we would love to see it go on even longer than that but at this point, we do tend to think that everyone is building towards some sort of natural end eventually.

What sort of twists are you anticipating that we see within the Severance season 2 finale now?

