Severance season 2 finale spoilers: Ben Stiller’s new tease

We know that we are not at the Severance season 2 finale on Apple TV+ just yet, but it will be here in more or less a week and a half. Given just how enormous in scope this season has been so far, how in the world do you ever tie up all of these loose ends?

Well, it is our general sentiment that after spending so much time as of late on these specific, character-focused stories, the producers here are going to go a bit more broad. We tend to think that we will be back with some of the Innies soon, while also spending time with a character in Mark who is about to be visited presumably by Harmony Cobel. Is she really on his side? That’s one of the larger mysteries at present.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more SEVERANCE reviews!

Speaking (per Deadline) while at SXSW, executive producer and frequent director Ben Stiller would only say so much about what is ahead — but he still said enough to make us excited:

“So things are being figured out … I don’t know what you can get from [those] scenes, but … things are going to happen.

“I mean, what can I tell you? The season is going to end soon and hopefully people will be along for the ride.”

Will there be a big cliffhanger?

A lot depends on the definition of the word. We are not moving forward with the anticipation that someone is going to be facing some life-or-death dilemma. Yet, at the same time, we do think there’s a good chance that we are going to see some sort of setup that Severance will pay off later. There may not be a season 3 renewal as of yet, but we are moving forward with the thinking that it is largely a foregone conclusion.

Related – Be sure to get some more thoughts entering Severance season 2 episode 9 — what more is ahead?

What are you the most excited to see moving into the Severance season 2 finale?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







