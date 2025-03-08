Severance season 2 episode 9 spoilers: Dylan’s bad news…

As Severance season 2 episode 9 rapidly approaches, we know there are a myriad of reasons for excitement.

First and foremost, let’s begin with the obvious: There are only two more episodes to go this season! We anticipate that both of them are going to be spectacular, and “The After Hours” should dovetail quite nicely into whatever the finale looks like. Based on what we know right now, the Apple TV+ hit is going to get back to the main characters after two weeks of detours for Gemma and Harmony Cobel.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get further SEVERANCE reviews!

Below, you can see the “extended” synopsis (it is still rather short) for Severance season 2 episode 9, and we do tend to think it serves its purpose of laying the groundwork rather well:

Outie Mark and Devon team with an unexpected ally to enact a plan. Innie Helly investigates Mark’s absence while Dylan receives hard news.

What we find most curious about this is mostly that the MDR team will still be active within the Innie world even while Mark is not there, given that so much of their existence right now seems to be tied to his involvement in Cold Harbor. Meanwhile, the “hard news” for Dylan could very well be tied to his Outie’s wife Gretchen, or at least we would assume. That has been one of his big storylines this season, as he has struck up a romantic relationship with a woman he had never met in-person until recently. It is possible that Gretchen could theoretically stop her visits, understanding all of the ethical complications that come along with her being around.

One way or another, we do think a lot of these stories will come together — how that happens remain the main centralized mystery.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Severance, including other intel on what lies ahead

What do you think we are going to end up seeing across Severance season 2 episode 9 when it airs?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back — there are a lot of other updates on the way.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







