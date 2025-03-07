Severance season 2 episode 9 spoilers: Patricia Arquette’s preview

Coming out of Severance season 2 episode 8, it certainly feels clear that Harmony Cobel is a key cog in the future of this story.

After all, consider the big reveal at the end of “Sweet Vitriol,” one that confirmed that Patricia Arquette’s character is really one of the main architects for Lumon’s present-day technology. Yet, they took it from her, claimed it as their own, and eventually cut her out of her floor position when they needed to blame someone for the Overtime Contingency. She’s now a dangerous woman because of what she knows, and she’s also on a collision course with Mark.

So what went into the big reveal about Harmony’s past and her innovations? Speaking to Collider, the actress (who is also an executive producer) had the following to say:

We’ve been talking about that for a while, playing around with these different kinds of ideas. But there’s something in this group think, this corporate think, where you serve and are good, and it’s not about the individual, whether that’s the military or corporations or whatever. As a woman, “Know your place.” There are languages that we’ve developed even as a species to talk about this phenomenon where you’re supposed to just serve the greater good or the larger principle. So, that was the religious life she’d grown up with, was being humble, “Don’t take credit for these things, this is for the glory of Kier.” So she kind of went along with that, and she did get bits of more power or more respect, or however she saw that, or success, or her own place in this organization, but it never was really what it was.

In the wake of all we know now, Patricia makes it clear that her character has “nothing to lose” moving forward — a prospect that is both exciting and also chilling. After all, Cobel has established herself as a follower of Kier — she may have differing opinions from Lumon, but does that make her in lockstep with Mark at all?

