Severance season 2 episode 9 spoilers: The last before finale

Next week on Apple TV+, you are going to be seeing Severance season 2 episode 9 arrive — and rest assured, it could be big.

First and foremost, we should note that “The After Hours” is the penultimate episode of the season, and also that whatever happens here is sure to carry over directly to the finale. It also could prove to be a really huge one when it comes to trying to figure out how some of the Innies could fight back — provided of course that they can! We do think we’re going to actually get a little bit more insight on their next steps, and potentially from Mark on the outside, as well.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more SEVERANCE reviews!

To get a few more details on what is ahead, take a look at the Severance season 2 episode 9 synopsis below:

“Mark and Devon team with an ally. Helly investigates further.”

Of course, the ally that Mark and Devon are teaming up with at this point has to be Harmony Cobel, which is one of the last things that could have been predicted. However, we do know at this point how valuable that could be! It turns out, after all, that she was actually responsible for developing a lot of the technology in the first place — if Mark needs help, she could be the person to administer it! We’re also just curious what her own endgame could be here given that on paper, you can argue that she will be very-much interested in revenge. However, at the same exact time her intentions still feel unclear and hard to precisely label.

Will there be some sort of cliffhanger at the end?

That remains to be seen but for the time being, let’s just say that it would not surprise us in the least if that turned out to be the case. All bets are off as we near the conclusion for this season…

What do you most ant to see moving into Severance season 2 episode 9?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back here for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







