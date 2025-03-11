Survivor 48 episode 3 sneak peek: Chasing after Mary

In just a couple of days you will have a chance to dive head-first into Survivor 48 episode 3 — so what more can we say now?

Well, it only feels natural to start off by noting that based on where we are in the game, it feels like the green Luva tribe is in a desperate spot. They’ve lost two players already, and they were never altogether physically strong in the first place.

If you head over to the link here now, you can see a sneak peek that further accentuates just how absolutely bonkers life may be at the Luva camp now, especially with there being another immunity idol potentially on the beach. Almost out of nowhere you get Mary jumping up and running through the jungle, which creates a mad scramble in the hopes of trying to locate her. In a confessional Mary actually says that she is relishing the opportunity to let loose out there, knowing full well that this is not something that she would be able to do in her everyday life.

Just by virtue of what you are seeing here alone, it does feel clear that the target is not going off of Mary anytime soon. She understands that, just as Sai recognizes that she’s only going after her because she’s got a lot of potential in the game. This is not an issue of there being animosity on her part; she is just trying to eradicate a threat, which is what the majority of people out there would want to do. We’ll just have to wait and see who ends up coming out on top. For now, the main rooting interest we have is entertainment and because of that, we’d love to see this situation continue for a while.

What do you think that we are going to be getting as we look towards Survivor 48 episode 3?

