Survivor 48 episode 3 spoilers: A lifeline for the Vula tribe?

As you get prepared to see Survivor 48 episode 3 on CBS next week, is there any hope at all for the Vula tribe? Let’s just say that, at least for now, you cannot rule them out entirely.

After all, go ahead and remember this: Not every immunity challenge is going to be super-physical. Some rely on mental acuity whereas for this one, it is all about communication. That’s right: The infamous blindfold challenge is coming back!

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more SURVIVOR videos!

If you saw the promo already for Survivor 48 episode 3, then you know already that this is coming. The full synopsis for the story helps to set the stage further:

“Committing to the Bit” – Castaways must fly blind during the immunity challenge, leaving one tribe with tribal council in their sights. The rising tensions within the losing tribe culminate in a historic tribal council, on SURVIVOR, Wednesday, March 12 (8:00-9:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream on Paramount+*. Jeff Probst serves as host and executive producer.

If Vula can manage to make it through this week, they may have a new lease on life! Even if there is a lot of distrust there, you never know when a tribe swap could happen. If they do lose, you can easily argue that Sai or Mary would be the one in the most danger.

Now, the fact that we are getting a “historic” Tribal Council makes us wonder that we could be seeing something absolutely insane, and hopefully, that means that we’re going to see some players from another tribe go there for the first time. It feels like if the purple Lagi tribe goes, for example, who is to say what could happen? This group is untested, and that does open the possibility that alliances could crumble and/or new ones could form.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Survivor 48 now, including what else is coming next week

What do you most want to see moving into Survivor 48 episode 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







