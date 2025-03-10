Is NCIS, NCIS: Origins new tonight on CBS, March 10, 2025?

Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? What is there to expect when it comes to both it and its Origins prequel? We know there are multiple episodes left of both.

With that being said, does that mean that we are going to be seeing more of either of them in the near future? Hardly, and this is where some of the bad news does come into play…

Let’s go ahead and get into it now. Both the flagship NCIS and the Gibbs prequel will be off the air for at least this week and also March 17. It appears that the plan is for both of them to return on March 24, and we hope that more details about both of them will emerge in due time.

So why are we on this particular hiatus? The simplest answer that we can give you is that if you are CBS, you want to have at least some installments ready for May sweeps — and this also gives the production crews time to film them. None of this is altogether shocking or revolutionary, as we have seen the network do these sort of hiatuses in March on multiple occasions in the past. There just aren’t enough episodes of any of these shows to keep them on continuously from September / October until May!

One good thing to remember

Let’s make that rather clear: Both of these shows are coming back for more! The renewals were announced a little earlier than expected, and that does give us a chance to kick back and relax as a viewer without worrying about what the future may hold.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

