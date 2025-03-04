NCIS season 22 episode 15: The future for Knight, Palmer

Following what we saw tonight on NCIS season 22, is there more to hope for when it comes to Jimmy Palmer and Jessica Knight?

At present, we know that the two characters are not together; yet, at the same time, can’t you still hope for something? For now, it at least feels like there’s a chance this could be the case, and we would welcome that with open arms.

Speaking in a new interview with TV Insider, Brian Dietzen himself made it pretty clear that for now, he does not even know whether or not the two are going to have significant moments following what we saw tonight:

The reality is we are shooting our 18th episode, so we still have two more to go after this one, and I don’t know yet. I don’t know. I’m told that that is in the ether that’s going around, but I don’t know what the scenes are or what’s going to happen. I think both Katrina and I are kind of in the dark on that stuff, but when we do get our stuff together, we tend to have a great time.

Our general thought is that there is little NCIS loves more than slow-playing certain stories and with that, we can’t be shocked that they are doing something similar here. They already did something unusual with Knight and Palmer in getting the two together early; now, we are in a spot that is a little bit more familiar for this franchise. They played around with another possible Jimmy love interest in episode 14, but we’ll have to wait and see if that becomes a larger narrative or not down the road.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

