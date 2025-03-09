Is Mayfair Witches new tonight on AMC, March 9, 2025?

Is Mayfair Witches new tonight on AMC? Of course, we don’t blame anyone who wants more of the Alexandra Daddario series … but does that mean we are going to get more of it anytime soon?

Well, we do not necessarily want to be the bearer of bad news here and yet, it does feel like we have to do it now: The show is off the air tonight. Not only that, but it will be off the air for the foreseeable future.

At the time of this writing, the aforementioned network has not made a firm decision on the future of the series, and we do think that this is one of those situations where things could go either way.

After all, you can view the current Mayfair Witches dilemma through the following lens, if you so chose: AMC loves the greater Anne Rice universe and they are clearly building up a franchise around it. They have Interview with the Vampire coming back for more and the Talamasca spin-off is coming later this year. Yet, Mayfair Witches has been somewhat polarizing through both of its first two seasons, especially from fans of the source material. The show has struggled at times to nail its tone and it never felt as though Lasher was perfectly cast. We do think that there is room for a number of future stories to be told, but whether that happens remains to be seen.

One way or another, let’s hope for more news regarding the future over the next few months. This is not a decision that has to be hurried into, but we also don’t want it to still be unclear at the time in which we are venturing into the Talamasca.

