Mayfair Witches season 3: What Alexandra Daddario wants

As many of you are most likely aware at this point, AMC has yet to announce whether a Mayfair Witches season 3 is going to happen. With that being said, could it? We know how hard they continue to push the entirety of the Anne Rice universe, and that could be the beacon of hope.

So when it comes to what the story could be coming up, it is fair to say that there could be more twists and turns. Also, a chance for Rowan to better understand her powers and square off with Julien!

Speaking to Variety, star Alexandra Daddario made it clear that she does not necessarily know what the next chapter of the story could be. Yet, she really does want her character to explore some more of her powers:

I have to be honest, I haven’t read past the second book. But I would like to see Rowan really lose it more. To let go. And I am interested in her relationships with men, and what she really does when she can settle into power.

From the outside looking in, we tend to imagine that this could be some of the most fun stuff for an actor to do, mostly because you are thinking so far beyond yourself. We know that Rowan does want to use her powers for good, but is that possible when she is preoccupied with taking down evil?

While you do wait for a potential renewal…

Just remember for a moment that the Talamasca show is coming a little bit later this year! Meanwhile, we also know that the third season of Interview with the Vampire is also on the way! That is, at least to us, the cream of the crop when it comes to the larger Anne Rice world.

Are you hoping that a Mayfair Witches season 3 does happen at AMC?

