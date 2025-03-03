Mayfair Witches season 3: Show EP on possible story

In the wake of the Mayfair Witches season 2 finale tonight on AMC, we should be clear that no season 3 has been announced at present. However, isn’t there still an element of hope?

Well, while you can argue that the season 2 finale tied up some loose ends, you do still have the fact that Julien is still out there as a significant story to pull from moving forward. Meanwhile, who knows if Lasher is truly gone? There are still things that the show can pull from.

Speaking to TVLine, showrunner Esta Spalding alluded to some of that when saying the following about Julien and Rowan:

“[That] last moment is [Rowan saying] ‘game on.’ She’s not going to back down from a battle with him. And they really are mirrors a little bit. She’s not corrupted like Julien, and she hasn’t done the terrible things he’s done, but she does have the same kind of desire for power that he has.

“It’ll be interesting to see where that goes in a family that’s known to takes sides … Rowan and Julien are both designees, or have been designees, so it’s fun to think about what could happen.”

As for whether or not we get more, that is firmly within the court of AMC at this point. The greater Anne Rice universe certainly does have a lot of potential and for right now, we have the Talamasca series to look forward to later this year. We do think that if Mayfair Witches does in fact come back, the most important thing should be to just allow the witches themselves to be the focus. Because of everything with Lasher the past few weeks, we don’t think we got enough exploration into the powers that we would have liked.

